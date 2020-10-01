DeSoto Parish students to transition into in-person learning 5 days a week

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Students in DeSoto Parish will soon transition into in-person learning 5 days a week.

According to DeSoto Parish Schools, starting Oct. 12 students will return to a full, 5 days per week traditional schedule.

Superintendent Clay J. Corley said the change will not impact “virtual only” students.

Superintendent Corley released this letter to inform everyone of the changes:

CONGRATULATIONS DeSoto Parish Schools family! Next week will mark the end of the first 9 weeks of what has proven to be a very successful start to the school year. In spite of all the challenges we have faced, our DeSoto Parish students, staff, and families have risen to the occasion once again.

This week, we successfully reached another milestone in our “Return to School” plan by ushering back students to a 4-day in-person learning environment. With the success of each step comes the opportunity to continue moving forward. That being said, we are excited to announce that beginning October 12th, we will transition to a full, 5 day per week traditional schedule. This change will not affect those students who will remain 100% “virtual-only” students. “Virtual-only” students wishing to return to in-person learning may do so at the beginning of the 2nd nine weeks and should reach out to your school administrator at your earliest convenience.

While our number one responsibility remains student learning, our number one priority will always be the safety and health of our students and staff. We will continue to follow all Phase 3 guidelines in order to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Thank you for your continued cooperation, patience, and support. Together we have come so far and together we will see this through. Have a wonderful weekend! Please stay safe, healthy, and as always #DeSotoStrong!

For Students’ Sake,

Clay J. Corley

Superintendent