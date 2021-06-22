DeSoto Parish updates special event permits

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Police Jury is updating their permit laws.

During their meeting Tuesday evening, members discussed making updates to the parish’s special event permits.

One jury member said the current laws did not have enough “meat” on them and leaves a lot for interpretation.

Some of the changes will include parking capacity, assessing areas before events take place, adequate security and restrooms, plus alcohol permits. This comes after another event had their permit revoked by Desoto Parish.

“Today we came up with some things that are going to help everyone. When we do our permits it’s going to be safer for people to have events, for the people who are having events, and those attending the events. So we think we have something good in place and i think everyone will be proud of what we’ve done to protect our community,” said Thomas Jones, Desoto Parish Police Jury District 4D.

The Police Jury will vote next month on the changes which will go into effect immediately after that.