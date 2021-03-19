The Latest on the Coronavirus Outbreak
DeSoto Regional Hospital to offer COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesdays, Fridays

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MANSFIELD, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — If you want to get the COVID-19 vaccine DeSoto Regional Hospital will now be offering it on Wednesdays and Fridays.

The Moderna vaccine will be provided from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. every Wednesday and Friday at their facility on 207 Jefferson St. in Mansfield.

If you want the vaccine call (318) 270-3179 and leave a message to set up an appointment.

Please remember to bring your ID and insurance card.

The second shot will come 28 days later and will be organized by DeSoto Regional Hospital.

