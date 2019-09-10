DeSoto School Board extends superintendent’s contract

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish School Board has approved a four-year contract extension for Superintendent Clay Corley in a deal that comes with a pay raise and a bump in his vehicle allowance.

Corley was named Superintendent of DeSoto schools in May 2018. His original contract was set to expire on December 31, 2020. The new contract unanimously approved Thursday was made effective as of July 1, 2019 and comes with a 2% pay raise, with additional 2% pay increases for each year the Superintendent receives a satisfactory evaluation.

The board also agreed to increase Corley’s vehicle allowance by $400 per month. According to notes from the discussion surrounding the proposed contract extension during the board’s August 22 finance meeting, the vehicle allowance was justified because it is getting more costly to keep a vehicle running and in good condition.

The minutes from that meeting also indicate that board member L.J. Mayweather commented that Corley was doing a good job as Superintendent and that he was very happy for him to stay until he was ready to leave. He also expressed appreciation to the other board members for working well with Corley and with each other.

For his part, Corley expressed appreciation for the vote of confidence from the board in considering the contract extension they ultimately approved.

