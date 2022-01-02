Despite major search, missing woman identified as victim in fatal I-20 crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The woman who went missing Saturday afternoon in the 9500 block of Devers Drive has been identified as the victim in a Saturday night fatal pedestrian accident on I-20.
Heather Dianne Russel, 40, died just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday after being struck in the eastbound lanes of I-20 near mile marker 3 in Greenwood near the Louisiana Highway 169 exit/
Russell, who was last seen at home in the 9500 block of Devers Road around noon Saturday, was reported missing around 4 p.m. Saturday after she failed to come back home.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office immediately launched a search of the area, employing dozens of deputies, along with canine officers and the drone unit.
The search went into the night, however, it failed to find Russel, who was later identified as the victim in the I-20 crash.
