SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The family of the 17-year-old slain in front of his Queensborough home Thursday has released a statement expressing their devastation in the wake of his death.

Devin Myers was shot multiple times in the back Thursday afternoon, according to police, who have arrested and charged 18-year-old Shamichael Pearson with second-degree murder in the teen’s death.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Devin. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you,” Devin’s brother, Dayln Washington, posted on Facebook late Friday morning.

The family has planned a vigil ceremony and balloon release on Saturday, March 5, at 5 p.m. at Huntington High School. They are asking those who wish to attend to bring red, white, and black balloons.

Huntington High School is set to play an LHSAA basketball quarter-finals game Friday night. The team plans to hold a moment of silence in remembrance of Myers prior to the start of the game.

Shared along with the family’s official statement is a photo of Devin dunking during a recent game against Washington-Marion High School, taken by sports photographer Marco Edwards.

Edwards, who has been the official photographer for Huntington High School sporting events for two years, says he plans to present Myers’ family with a large, framed print of the photo at the game.

“Just to know that’s the last picture I’ll ever take of Devin, that hurt me to the core.”

Edwards says he got to know and formed a bond with Devin as he watched and photographed him from the sidelines.

“He plays the game of basketball like no other child I’ve seen. He just shows his passion in everything he does on that court.”

Huntington High School tips off against Beau Chene in Friday’s home game at 6:30 p.m.