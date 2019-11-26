Development group presents Cross Bayou Point project to city committee

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A development group presents their proposal to a Shreveport committee Monday afternoon.

The Gateway Development Consortium gave a two-hour presentation to the Shreveport City Council Task Force on Small and Emerging Businesses detailing their Cross Bayou Point project.

The project includes building a multi-use complex by the river front that would include luxury housing, a soccer stadium, business district and government buildings.

From the slides presented they would need $132 million in public investment for facilities and a separate $14 million for land clean up.

“Some of the top companies and professionals across the country have flew into here today to give you this presentation. We intend to go very, very detailed so because of the nature and size and scope and importance that we’re asking you here today to do. We’re here to make a deal,” said Larry English, GDC.

The task force listen to the presentation and will discuss it before moving it to the city council.