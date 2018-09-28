DHH detects brain-eating amoeba in south Bossier water

A portion of the water in south Bossier has tested positive for naegleria fowleri – a brain-eating amoeba – according to an alert from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals.

The DHH contacted the Sligo Water System today about the affected area, which is from Highway 71 to Red Chute Bayou along Sligo Road.

At the time of the test, the System was purchasing water from Bossier City for that area of the system, but have now disconnected Bossier City water and reconnected Sligo Water to the well system.

The state has instructed the system to initiate a free chorine burn for the next 60 days, after which, the water will be retested.

Any questions should be directed to Andy Freeman at (318) 517-5595.