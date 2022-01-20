DiamondJacks owners get more time to reopen Bossier City casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The owners of DiamondJacks now have until Feb. 25 to resume gaming operations in Bossier City, after the Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously approved an extension Thursday morning.

Los Angeles-based Peninsula Pacific Entertainment (P2E) originally had until Feb. 9 to resume gaming operations at the Bossier City property or relinquish its license after voters in St. Tammany Parish rejected a referendum that would have allowed the company to move the license to the site of a proposed $325 million casino and marina in Slidell on the North Shore of Lake Ponchartrain.

P2E requested an extension on Jan. 12 to have more time to prepare a detailed reopening plan before the board on Feb. 17.

Under the extension approved Thursday, DiamondJacks will be required to submit a “comprehensive and verifiable plan” by Feb. 4 for its reopening and recommencement of gaming operations and to appear before the board at its Feb. 17 board meeting to present the status of the reopening.

According to the amended resolution, “the licensee’s plan shall, at a minimum, include the date of recommencement of gaming operations, proposed operational minimums, and the costs associated therewith.”

Attorney Peter Connick represented P2E at Thursday’s meeting and confirmed that the company’s entire management team would appear before the board for the Feb. 17 presentation.

“We look forward to seeing you in February,” Chairman Ronnie Johns said to Connick after the unanimous vote.

“Yes, sir,” Connick replied.

“With a good plan,” Johns said, to which Connick again replied, “Yes, sir.”

DiamondJacks has been shut down since May 2020, when it announced it would not reopen after pandemic restrictions eased. In October, the casino laid off 349 employees and held a liquidation sale, unloading everything from commercial kitchen and laundry equipment to flat-screen TVs and stage lights.