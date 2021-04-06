Dierks police chief resigns after DWI arrest

DIERKS, Ark. (KTAL/KSHV) – The police chief of Dierks, Arkansas has resigned following his arrest over the weekend on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

According to a statement released Tuesday by Dierks Mayor Ronnie Cogburn, Chief of Police Brian White was booked into the Howard County jail at 12:35 p.m. Sunday after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash while driving his patrol car.

The mayor said he appointed John McKee as interim Chief of Police on Monday after White tendered his resignation.

Cogburn said in the statement that neither he nor the City of Dierks will have any further comment pending a full investigation by the Arkansas State Police.