Diocese of Shreveport names administrator

SHREVEPORT, LA - Rev. Peter Mangum is named Diocesan Administrator of the Diocese of Shreveport following Bishop Michael Duca's move to Baton Rouge.

Duca was installed as Bishop of the Diocese of Baton Rouge last Friday.

Mangum will oversee the Diocese of Shreveport until Pope Francis names a new bishop. He was elected to his new role by the College of Consultors, a group of 11 priests.

This is the second time the Diocese of Shreveport has been without a presiding bishop since its creation in 1986.

Bishop Michael Duca followed the late Bishop William B. Friend as the second bishop of the Diocese of Shreveport in 2008.

Rev. Mangum will hold a prayer service on Friday, September 14, from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Cathedral of St. John Berchmans.