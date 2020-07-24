Diocese of Shreveport plans for upcoming school year

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport’s Catholic schools have released plans for the upcoming school year.

School is still on schedule to start August 10. All classes will be face-to-face, with virtual learning available to students with underlying health conditions.

“Anyone of our students we want them back in our buildings and all of the precautions that are necessary for them to be safe,” said Sr Carol Shively, Superintendent of Catholic Schools for the Diocese of Shreveport.

All students will be required to get a temperature check before they exit their parent’s vehicles. Custodians have received additional training on disinfecting schools.

“So we have really worked with our teachers about the patience of how school is different and how we can just begin to pick up, but they’ll see a lot of things different.”

Plastic dividers and screens will be in place to protect students and teachers and more outdoor time has also been included in the daily schedule.

