Dispose of materials free of charge at ‘Citywide Cleanup’ event

East Texas residents are encouraged to take advantage of an opportunity to dispose of acceptable materials free of charge during the Citywide Clean Up Day.

The City of Marshall and Republic Services will hold a “Citywide Cleanup” event from 8 a.m. to noon, Saturday May 12, that will allow residents to dispose of acceptable materials at the City Convenience Station on 2300 Five Notch Rd.

Normal recyclable products will also be accepted for disposal; however, recycling of electronic items is no longer available.

You will need to provide proof of Marshall residency by displaying a driver’s license or water bill.

The City of Marshall reserves the right to reject any items not considered acceptable by the city’s Convenience Station staff, including but not limited to: household garbage, concrete, paint and paint cans, chemicals, appliances, tires and tree stumps over six inches in diameter.