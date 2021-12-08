Dixon sworn in as Caddo School Board Dist. 7 representative

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Darrin Dixon was sworn in as the District 7 representative of the Caddo Parish School Board on Tuesday.

In a post on their Facebook page, Caddo Parish Public Schools announced that the previous interim board member has officially taken the position after his win in the Nov. 13 election.

Dixon, who has been serving as the interim District 7 member since the retirement of Raymond Green, ran for election against fellow Democrat Linda Rasberry Smith. He won the seat with 51.7% of the vote.

He served as the president of the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber of Commerce, is a member of the Board of Directors of Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, and serves as the co-chair of the Strategic Action Council Community Development Corporation of Northwest Louisiana.