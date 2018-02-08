DNA evidence lands teen behind bars for burglary

A Shreveport teenager has been charged with burglary after DNA evidence gave a cold case new life.

The burglary happened back on July 22, 2017, in the 400 block of Indian Trail.

When police arrived they learned that someone had broken into the home and stolen a television.

Officers recovered evidence and submitted it to the North Louisiana Criminalistics Laboratory for testing.

On Feb. 7, 2018 detectives received information that the DNA submitted belonged to 18-year-old Detavious Heads.

Heads, who was already being held at Caddo Correctional Center on other burglary related charges, was

charged with one count of Simple Burglary of an Inhabited Dwelling.