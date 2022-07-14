Brooks the Dog, Human Society NWLA is treating him after he was found on the side of the road (Source: Human Society NWLA Facebook)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana is looking for donations to help care for a stray dog found abandoned near an exit off Interstate 220 Wednesday.

The dog, who they call Brooks, was spotted eating a dead animal near the Hilry Huckabee exit by a friend of the humane society who reached out to the HSNWLA directly, and he was immediately sent to Caddo Animal Clinic for veterinary care.

According to the information posted on the organization’s Facebook page, Brooks was severely matted and smelled horrible. When the HSNWLA vet team started cleaning him up, they found several holes in his head and body with maggots, and the tissue was necrotic.

Brooks was found on the side of I220 and is receiving care at the Humane Society of NWLA. (Source: Human Society NWLA Facebook)













The team had to shave him down, and he was thoroughly cleaned and started on antibiotics.

Based on his physical condition, the humane society believes Brooks has been on his own for some time. The organization says they are unsure if Brooks was neglected and managed to escape his conditions or if he was abandoned near the spot where he was found. They have not yet determined his approximate age.

Sarrah Walton of the Humane Society of NWLA says that situations of animal neglect like Brooks’ leave her with a mix of emotions.

“It makes you feel good that you’re able to get them in our safe haven. We’ve had a lot of dogs come through our rescue that have just been in very poor situations that we’ve been able to turn around and give them the best life ever. Then they end up in a wonderful home. It’s also sad because he (Brooks) had to go through all of this to get where he is today.”

Walton says the cost of care for Brooks could get pricey with boarding, antibiotics to help heal his damaged tissue, and other costs associated with getting him healthy. Brooks is currently under a stray hold in accordance with parish ordinances because he is not microchipped.

Once he is healed, he will return to the Humane Society NWLA, where he will be tested for heartworms, neutered, receive rabies and other needed vaccinations then he’ll be ready for adoption.

HSNWLA is accepting donations to aid Brooks’ veterinary care.

Anyone who would like to make a donation to support Brooks or any of the other animals in the care of the humane society can do so on their website or send donations directly to the veterinarian by calling 318-636-1534.

Mail donations to 2544 Linwood Avenue, Shreveport, La. 71103.