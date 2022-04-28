HAUGHTON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – No one was injured in a fire that destroyed a South Bossier home Thursday afternoon, but one of three dogs that were inside at the time is still missing.

It happened in the 4100 block of Sligo Road in Haughton. Gray Young with Bossier Fire District 2 says they were called to a single-family dwelling that was unoccupied by people, but there were three dogs in the home. Two of the dogs escaped and the condition of the other is unknown.

Firefighters on the scene took about 10 minutes to put o0ut the flames, but the home was destroyed. Young says that the homeowners were on the scene and were interviewed by investigators. There was no obvious source of ignition and no obvious events leading up to the fire.

“Working smoke alarms save lives,” Young said. “If you don’t have a working smoke alarm, contact your local fire department they can provide you two, free of charge, through the State Fire Marshalls Operation Save a Life Program.”

There is no description of the breed or size of the dog, but it is said to be black and white.