Dome field advantage!

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 23: Drew Brees #9 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 23, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have clinched home field advantage through the playoffs after a thrilling come from behind victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Drew Brees hit Michael Thomas for the game winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter and the defense secured the 31-28 victory after a fumble recovery.

The Saints will have a bye week and then host the NFC Divisional round playoff game in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.

The Saints finish the regular season next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

