Dome field advantage!

The New Orleans Saints have clinched home field advantage through the playoffs after a thrilling come from behind victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Home in the Dome! ⚜️ pic.twitter.com/WG8K7gbBxm— New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 24, 2018
Drew Brees hit Michael Thomas for the game winning touchdown late in the 4th quarter and the defense secured the 31-28 victory after a fumble recovery.
The Saints will have a bye week and then host the NFC Divisional round playoff game in the Mercedes Benz Superdome.
The Saints finish the regular season next Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.