Domestic dispute leads to shooting at local apartment complex

Two people were injured after a woman’s estranged husband opened fire at an apartment complex in south Shreveport.

The shooting happened shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Castlewood Apartments in the 2000 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

When officers arrived they found 24-year-old Anthony Wilson had been grazed by three bullets and 22-year-old Elijah Bridges had been shot in his arm and leg.

Wilson was treated by medics at the scene and Bridges was taken University Health for treatment.

Detectives learned that 25-year-old Lauren Hayes had been involved in a dispute with her estranged husband, 25-year-old Wynston Scott.

Hayes agreed to meet Scott at a local restaurant to exchange their child. As the victims exited the apartment to go to the restaurant, Scott appeared in the parking lot and allegedly began firing multiple shots.

On Thursday Scott was arrested and booked into the Caddo Correctional Center for Attempted First Degree Murder and two counts of Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property. His bond has been set at $500,000.