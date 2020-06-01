Domino’s® stores in Shreveport hiring, 150 jobs available

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – If you’re looking for a job Domino’s may hire you to work in one of its Shreveport stores.

The company’s franchise-owned locations are looking to hire 150 new team members across more than 20 stores throughout Shreveport and surrounding areas.

The positions include delivery drivers, customer service representatives and assistant managers.

Shreveport Domino’s franchise owner Glenn Mueller said, “Domino’s works hard to serve local communities across the country and Shreveport is no different. Stores across this area are continuing to provide pizza to those who are looking for a delicious, hot meal, and at times like this, staffing is critical.”

Domino’s stores throughout the U.S. provide a contactless delivery option to customers, while also offering carryout to those who prefer it. To make sure service levels remain strong, Domino’s franchise-owned locations throughout the region need additional team members.

Mueller said, “The opportunity to feed our neighbors through delivery and carryout continues. We want to make sure we’re not only providing food to people but also delivering opportunity to those who are looking for work. We’re honored to employ more than 4,000 part-time and full-time team members, as well as provide great career opportunities.”

If you are interested in applying for a position visit jobs.dominos.com or text 97211 to DOTTIE. To read about what Domino’s is doing regarding COVID-19, please visit biz.dominos.com/web/media/covid-19.

