Don Juan’s in Marshall closes after multiple customers become sick

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A Marshall restaurant has been closed by the city after several reports of customers getting sick after eating there.

Hello everyone, our Marshall location has been closed as we work with the health department to investigate reports of some consumers becoming sick. At this time we have no information on when we will be open again or any potential causes of why people are becoming sick. Don Juan’s prides itself on [its] food quality and safety practices, and we thank you for your continued support. We will post updates on our page as more information becomes available. Thank you. Don Juan’s Mexican Restaurant

The Centers for Disease Control on its website says there are more than 250 known foodborne illnesses, with most being infections stemming from bacteria, viruses or parasites. They estimate that 48 million people get sick each year. About 128,000 of those patients (0.02%) have to be hospitalized from these infections.

The restaurant has a red sign posted to its door that reads: ““Closed by order of the consumer health group of the city of Marshall.” It was signed on Friday, January 15.

A call to the Marshall city offices was not immediately returned, most likely due to the MLK holiday.