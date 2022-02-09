SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Lifeshare is looking to boost blood donations amid a nationwide shortage by offering a chance to win tickets to see Reba McEntire in Bossier City later this month.

The American Red Cross and hospital systems throughout Louisiana and elsewhere are reporting critically low supplies of blood. Blood banks and hospital officials say they are facing the worst shortage in more than a decade after donations dropped 10% since the start of the pandemic, further complicated by workers out sick at donation centers and supply-chain pressure on needles, bags, and other equipment.

Donate blood anytime between Feb. 4-19 and receive a free entry for a chance to win two tickets to see Reba McEntire LIVE at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, in Bossier City on Saturday, February 26.

Visit www.lifeshare.org to schedule your appointment today! Promotion is only valid in Alexandria, Shreveport, Bossier City, El Dorado, Monroe, and Texarkana.