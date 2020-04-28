Donate blood, get free chips and queso

Chad M. Garland Tax Services
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — You will get free chips and queso if you roll up your sleeve and give blood.

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted LifeShare’s donations and now they are teaming up with a Shreveport restaurant to boost their blood supply.

Dillas Quesadillas will hold a blood drive between 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. Friday, May 1 in the parking lot of Towne Oaks Square Shopping Center at 855 Pierremont Rd.

Remember this when you donate:

  • Bring a valid photo ID
  • Must be 16-years-old
  • 16-year-olds must have written parent or guardian permission
  • Must meed weight requirements

Here are a few things you should do before you give blood:

  • Get a good night’s sleep
  • Drink plenty of water
  • Eat a healthy balanced meal

For more information visit lifeshare.org.

