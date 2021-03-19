Donate blood in Shreveport, Texarkana and receive free groceries

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will get a chance to receive free groceries and a t-shirt next week if you roll up your sleeve and donate blood.

LifeShare Blood Center and Albertsons are teaming up to hold multiple blood drives in Shreveport and Texarkana.

The blood drives will take place at the following dates and times:

Monday, March 22

Shreveport – 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, AR – 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. – 3710 State Line Ave.

Tuesday, March 23

Shreveport – 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, TX – 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. – 4415 W. 7th St.

Wednesday, March 24

Shreveport – 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Thursday, March 25

Shreveport – 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, AR – 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. – 3710 State Line Ave.

Friday, March 26

Shreveport – 12 p.m. until 6 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, TX – 1:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. – 4415 W. 7th St.

Saturday, March 27

Shreveport – 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. – 105 E. Southfield Rd.

Texarkana, AR – 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. – 3710 State Line Ave.

Texarkana, TX – 9 a.m. until 2 p.m.- 4415 W. 7th St.

Shoppers who donate blood at any of the LifeShare/Albertsons mobile blood drives will receive a $20 Albertsons gift card, along with a free LifeShare Blood Center t-shirt of their choice.

LifeShare Blood Center Director of Marketing and Communications Kourtney M. Washington said, “It is with great pride that we announce this week of blood drives across the state, and we encourage the valued customers of Albertsons as well as current and brand-new blood donors to come out, get educated, give back, and buy some groceries.”

LifeShare has been affected by numerous unprecedented challenges this past year including the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the recent state-wide winter storms, making it extremely difficult to supply over 100 hospital and medical facility partners throughout Louisiana, Texas, and Southern Arkansas with lifesaving blood and plasma.

Donors should be at least 16-years-old and have a photo ID.

Donors are also encouraged to schedule an appointment to donate, however, walk-ins are welcome. To schedule an appointment, or for more information, visit www.lifeshare.org/giftcard.