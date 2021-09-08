Donations needed for Hurricane Ida evacuees with special needs in Shreveport-Bossier shelters

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The United Way says there are more than 1,000 evacuees from South Louisiana who are now staying in shelters in the Shreveport-Bossier area after Hurricane Ida.

The organization is asking for help from the community to aid these people who are facing a desperate situation, including 650 nursing home patients from facilities that had to evacuate after Hurricane Ida hit the state.

The United Way is partnering with Shreve Memorial Libraries to collect donations that will go to the displaced seniors and evacuees with special medical needs. The United Way President and CEO Dr. Bruce Willson said the shelter on Jewella Avenue that has a capacity of 1,200 now has 1,000 evacuees.

A special needs shelter is operating inside the Bossier Civic Center, where care is being administered for more than 150 evacuees with special medical needs. That is half of the shelter’s capacity limit of 300. Dr. Willson said this adds to an urgent need to get supplies to these evacuees. Most of them had to evacuate with nothing but their hospital gowns on.

“Everything from toiletries to snack packs, to new shorts and socks to be given. We’ll make sure it’s taken to the shelter and distributed equitably,” Willson said.

You can drive up to any Shreve Memorial Library location and drop off your donations.

The organization also said you can help evacuees by donating money to the emergency assistance fund. Contributions can be made through their website.