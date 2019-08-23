Donations needed to help restore Marshall Fire Department historic bell

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – The Marshall Fire Department is asking the community to help to restore a historic bell.

The bell originally served as a fire alarm and dates back to 1877.

The fire department is hoping to raise $3,000. Donations can be mailed or brought to MFD’s central station at 601 S. Grove Street in Marshall Texas. Residents can call (903) 935-4580 for more information.

The fire department is hoping to have the restorations completed in time for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation’s annual Bells Across America event on October 5 and October 6.

