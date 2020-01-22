Don’t fall for it: Law enforcement warns of new text message phishing scams

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Local law enforcement agencies are warning about some new texting scams that have been reported recently both locally and around the country.

The text messages are disguised as delivery notifications from companies such as Amazon and FedEx with website links attached.

According to Bossier Financial Crimes Task Force, when clicked some links may automatically download malware. A software that allows others access to your phone’s information, including personal data.

Other links may take you to a customer satisfaction survey promising a free gift for completing the survey.

The site asks for a credit card number in order to receive the free item and then makes unauthorized charges to your card.

FedEx has confirmed in a tweet, the company does not send out unsolicited text or emails requesting money, package, or personal information.

Have you received a suspicious text or e-mail that appears to be from us? Suspicious messages should be deleted without being opened and reported to abuse@fedex.com.



Here are more tips to protect your safety: https://t.co/sgedEYSNfF pic.twitter.com/fMnR5Pgn7K — FedEx (@FedEx) January 22, 2020

Another popular scam targets registered sex offenders.

Caddo Parish Sheriffs Office says several local citizens have been contacted over the phone by someone representing themselves as law enforcement.

The caller states that the registered sex offender failed to provide a DNA sample, but they can avoid arrest by paying $2,500 on an electronic money card. They even request that the offender stays on the phone line with the caller until the transaction is complete.

Detectives want to remind the public to never click on unfamiliar links.

Block the sender if you can and if you are unsure of whether a message is fake, contact the online store directly through their home page, not through a suspicious link.