BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A section of Louisiana Highway 3 (Benton Rd.) is undergoing a major facelift according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The Bossier Parish Police Jury posted details of the $6.3 million road construction project on Facebook.

According to the post, the project includes concrete patching, milling and an asphalt overlay on the north and southbound lanes of LA 3. The work will focus on Benton Rd. from I-220 north to Kingston Rd.

Motorists are advised that there will be intermittent lane closures while concrete patching is underway and they should expect delays.

The lane closures are expected to wrap up by early Spring 2023. Work will be completed as weather permits.