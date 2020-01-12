DOTD reopen Louisiana highways related to overnight severe weather

SHREVEPORT,La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has reopened highways in Louisiana related to overnight severe weather.

Caddo Parish:
– I-49 northbound & southbound at Kings Highway due to downed wires – REOPENED

Bienville Parish:
– US 80 at Webster/Bienville Parish line due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED

Claiborne Parish:
– LA 154 near Athens due to downed power lines –REOPENED

Webster Parish:
– US 371 just south of I-20 due to downed trees/power lines – REOPENED

DOTD says please use caution when traveling in areas experiencing storm damage, and only drive through those areas if absolutely necessary. 

