DOTD selects contractor for Barksdale interchange

We’re a step closer to having easier access to Barksdale Air Force Base.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development selects a contractor for the new Barksdale interchange project.

DOTD chose James Construction group for the I-20/2-20 Barksdale Air Force Base interchange project.

They came in with the lowest bid of nearly $72 million with a time frame of about two-and-a-half years.

The project is being funded through the state’s GARVEE bonds, which are special bonds that will be repaid over 12 years using federal funds allocated to Louisiana.

“To achieve what we’ve done took a lot of work from local and our federal partners so we’re excited to do that. We got a lot of folks who’ve been waiting to build this project and I know our construction industry is hungry for this work,” said Shawn Wilson, Secretary for DOTD.

The contract will be signed by all parties in March.

DOTD officials say you can expect to see construction in late summer.