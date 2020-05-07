DOTD: Spring St. overpass in downtown Shreveport damage repair process moving forward

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says they are moving forward to repair damage on the LA 1 northbound (Spring Street) bridge following a train derailment in downtown Shreveport.

(Photo: Louisiana Department of Transportation & Development)

According to DOTD, the emergency repair contract is being developed and a construction contractor identified – Gibson & Associates, Inc., based out of Texas.

The train derailment happened on Friday, April 24, and resulted in severe damage to the two of the three steel support columns, as well as the attached cross-frame supports. DOTD says the amount of damage was too extensive for in-house repairs and required that an emergency contract be executed.

“An extensive on-site review of the current condition of the 83-year-old structure has been conducted, and the necessary repairs are being evaluated and identified,” Louisiana DOTD said in a released statement Thursday.

“The Spring Street overpass serves as the primary entrance into the downtown area from I-20, carrying an average of 46,800 vehicles per day. Preliminary construction plans are being developed, and soil borings at the site will be acquired in the coming days in preparation for repairs to begin.”

DOTD says they are working closely with both Kansas City Southern and Union Pacific Railroad companies in order to coordinate work amid the timing of train traffic through the project area. The department will issue further communication when a definitive timeline for construction work has been established.

The Spring Street and the Spring Street off-ramp from I-20 (Exit 19A) to Crockett Street remains closed, and will reopen when repairs are complete.

“DOTD greatly appreciates the public’s patience we work to move this process forward as expeditiously as possible, while ensuring the safety of the structure for the motoring public.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.