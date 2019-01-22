DOTD to hold public meeting for US 79 overlay project, Caddo Parish

DOTD is holding a public meeting today regarding the removal of trees along US 79 in Caddo Parish as part of an upcoming road improvement project.

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information to the public and other interested parties related to the necessary removal based on crash data of approximately 70 trees that are located in the ‘clear zone’ along the state highway right-of-way.

The tree removal is included in a project to patch, mill, and overlay US 79 from the Texas state line to US 80 near the Town of Greenwood that will significantly improve safety and the traveling experience for motorists, as well as extend the service life of the highway.

Meeting information is as follows:

Tuesday, January 29, 2019

5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Pioneer Building

6978 Howell Street

Greenwood, LA 71033

(building located in the park)

The meeting will be held in an open-house format where attendees may come and go during the two hour time frame, and have their questions answered by representatives of DOTD.