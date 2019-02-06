Double murder suspect appears in Bossier court

A man accused of fatally shooting his ex-lover and her mother in Bossier could be facing the death penalty.

A Bossier City Police Detective testified Frederick Jackson admitted to killing Shandrell Simoneaux and her mother Maeisha Simoneaux.

It happened back in January at the Misty Hollow Apartment complex.

A judge found probable cause to charge Jackson with first-degree murder.

“After we review all of the evidence including the Grand Jury’s deliberations as well as speaking to those people involved, we’ll make a decision as to whether this will be a capital case or not,” said Andrew Jacobs.

The detective also says Jackson’s and Simoneaux’s two children were present during the murders.

