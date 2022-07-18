SHREVEPORT, (KTAL/KMSS) — There were no serious injuries reported after a downed utility line snagged a woman’s car on I-49 in Shreveport late Monday morning, peeling the hood and roof back like a sardine can.

It was one of multiple accidents caused when an oversized load snagged the utility line on the northbound side and brought it down ahead of what appeared to be a white Honda SUV.

The incident shut the interstate down in both directions just south of Kings Highway while crews worked to remove the downed line and clear the vehicles involved. State police confirm the driver of an 18-wheeler hauling large equipment exceeded permitted height and was cited for motor carrier violation. According to LSP, the driver is now obtaining a new permit and route.

The big rig remained at the scene into Monday afternoon, but the interstate has since re-opened. A spokesperson for the Louisiana Department of Transportation said it was unclear whether the oversized load was permitted to travel on that portion of I-49.

Shreveport police are investigating the crash.