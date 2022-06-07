SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A colorful new public art project is taking shape underneath the Marshall Street I-20 overpass.

The Shreveport Chamber of Commerce leadership class chose the installation as their community project. They raised half of the funds themselves, and City Council Member LeVette Fuller provided the other half of the money needed from available CARES Act funds.

Artists Ben Moss, Ka’Davien Baylor, Eric Francis, and Willie A. Love took on the project. Ben and Ka’Davien came up with the design concept.

They say they will be proud to drive down Marshall St. and see what they have done.

”When we come back and look at it, It’s hard to believe that’s something that you did especially when you get the community involved it’s something really special and amazing,” Francis said.

A dedication event will be held once the project is complete.

Extended content on the new art installation is available on The Lynn Vance Show.