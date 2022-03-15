SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Business is booming in downtown Shreveport as the Downtown Development Authority welcomes new business to the area.

According to the downtown development authority, two new businesses, Cookie B’s Smoothies and other new businesses sit adjacent on the corner of Marshall and Texas street.

“A variety of different types of businesses are coming downtown. We have two that we just welcomed last week one was a restaurant, one a smoothie shop. We’ve got other bars and restaurants that we’ll be announcing pretty soon. “ Liz Swaine, Executive Director Downtown Development Authority

“I just love downtown Shreveport, and it needs to have something like this down here. We need to have more businesses down here, (they) have potential in downtown Shreveport.” Kira McKnight, Owner – Cookie B’s Smoothies and More

In addition to the business boom, a pavilion is also under construction over the new Common Park in downtown Shreveport.

“It’s over here on the Common St., Cotton St., Crockett St. It’s a beautiful park, and there’s a pavilion that’s being constructed right now. It should be finished by mid-summer,” said Swain. “And that will be a location for live music for live art. Maybe first things like Shakespeare in the park, so it’s going to bring another great amenity to downtown.”

Residents say they’re happy about a new change of scenery.

“To see the new infrastructures and the things is getting done is very exciting,” said Shreveport resident Bradley Houston

“It all just becomes part of the gumbo that is our downtown and our community,” said Swaine.