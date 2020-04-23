DPSB appoints L.J. Mayweather Jr.’s wife to fill District 11 seat after his death

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish School Board voted unanimously to appoint Rosie Mayweather to fill the vacant seat of her late husband, L.J. Mayweather Jr., who worked for the school board since 1980.

According to Desoto Parish Schools, the board met in a special session Thursday at 1:30 PM., and appointed Mrs. Mayweather to serve in the District 11 seat.

“As we continue to mourn the loss of our friend and colleague, the appointment of Mrs. Rosie comes as a great comfort to us all,” Superintendent Clay Corley said in a statement.

“The assurance that Rev. Mayweather’s legacy will live on through his wife of 54 years brings us great joy.”

DPSB says Mrs. Mayweather will serve as District 11 School Board Member until a special election is held later this year. In a letter to the Superintendent, Mrs. Mayweather said, “I look forward to serving my community and completing what my husband started.”

President Boyd congratulated the Board on their vote. “Reverend Mayweather gave his all in service to DeSoto Parish Schools,” said Boyd. “We are glad Mrs. Mayweather will have the opportunity to step in and continue serving the community.”

Mrs. Mayweather will be sworn in as District 11 Board Member in the near future.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.