DPSO: Homes damaged, trees & power lines down, but no injuries

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A few homes were damageds and dozens of trees and power lines were downed when stoms blew through DeSoto Parish this afternoon. but there were no injuries, according to DeSoto Parish Sheriff Jayden Richardson.

The damage, Richardson said, was across an approximately two-and-one-half mile stretch of Red Bluff Road from Highway 171 south almost to Frierson.

He added that some areas are expected to go under water tonight, especially around the Red Bluff Road area, and advised motorists to be aware when driving through that area.