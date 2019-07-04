DPSO is searching for missing Louisiana Man

DESOTO PARISH (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man reported missing in the Bossier area.

According to a post on the DPSO Facebook page, 35-year-old Jonathan Tracy Marshall of Keatchie, Louisiana was reportedly last seen July 2 at the Sam’s Wireless off of Barksdale Boulevard in Bossier City around 7:30 pm.

Jonathan is a white male, 5’7” tall, and weighs about 207 pounds. He drives a 2017 black Ford Fusion with the license plate tag 946ACC.

DPSO is asking anyone with information that will lead police to locate Mr. Marshall to call the Sheriff’s office at (318) 872-3956.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.