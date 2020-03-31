DPSO, Mansfield PD will be “strictly enforcing” governor’s order limiting gatherings

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is cracking down on the governor’s order to limit social gatherings to 10 people after responding to several calls over the weekend of people violating this order.

“It has come to our attention that there are those in our community who have egregiously ignored and violated the Governor’s order to refrain from participating in any gatherings of 10 or more people,” says DPSO.

According to the sheriff’s office, they will be strictly enforcing the governor’s order for anyone in the city or parish intentionally violating this order.

“We responded to several reports of large groups and gatherings this weekend that had to be dispersed. While our agencies have had high hopes that the public would take it among themselves to abide by this order, after this weekend it is clear that further action will be necessary to protect public safety.”

RELATED: Gov. John Bel Edwards issues statewide ‘stay at home’ order in response to COVID-19

The sheriff’s office says, “if you or your organization have a gathering scheduled, you are hereby notified to cancel/postpone until further notice.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.