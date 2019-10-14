DPSO searching for missing 61-year-old man

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto police are asking for the public’s help in finding a 61-year-old man who has been missing since last week.

According to DPSO, 61-year-old Larry Dean Simpson was depressed when he went missing and his family has not heard from him since 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8.

Police say Simpson’s last known whereabouts were at his home on Wednesday, Oct. 9 at 7:45 a.m. He drives a white 2011 Ford F-150 single cab truck with a toolbox in the bed that does not close properly. His Louisiana license plate number is #C829014.

Anyone with a tip is urged to contact the Desoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-872-3956 and ask to speak with Detective Travis Chelette.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.