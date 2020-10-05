DPSO seeks help finding missing man that may be in Shreveport

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – DeSoto Parish deputies are asking for help from the public to find a missing man.

According to DPSO, 63-year-old Tommy Wayne Brown was last seen on Sept. 25 and is believed to be in the Shreveport area.

Tommy has dark brown hair with brown eyes. If anyone has information on where he is contact investigators with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-872-3956.

