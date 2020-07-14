DPSO seeks help finding missing man

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help to find a missing DeSoto man.

According to DPSO, 34-year-old Marshall Hatcher was reported missing from Hatcher Lane near the Lula Community on Sunday. Marshall has not been seen since Friday.

DPSO says Hatcher drives a 2019 charcoal grey F250 with a diesel tank in the bed of the truck.

He is described as a white male standing 5’5″ tall and weighs about 160 LBS with brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have seen or have information on where Marshall may be please contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318.872.3956.

