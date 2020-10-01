DPSO seeks public’s help in finding man, missing since Sunday, Sept. 25

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Deputies with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a man who has been missing since earlier this week.

According to DPSO, 63-year-old Tommy Wayne Brown was reportedly last seen on Sunday, September 25. Deputies believe he is in the Shreveport area.

Brown is described by deputies as having dark brown eyes and dark brown hair.d

If anyone has information on Brown, has recently seen him, or knows of his potential whereabouts, please contact investigators with the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.