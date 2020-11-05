DPSO seeks public’s help in finding missing Logansport teen

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — The DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to help them find a Logansport teen who went missing on Tuesday.

According to DPSO, Johnny Ray Greer Jr. has been missing since Tuesday, Nov. 3. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a gray hoodie, and gray/black tennis shoes.

Deputies say they believe Johnny Ray is not in danger; however, this is an ongoing investigation with an attempt to bring him home to safety.

If anyone has seen Greer or knows where he is, please contact the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office at (318) 872-3956.

