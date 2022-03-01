SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A local author and military historian has definite ideas on the Russians’ invasion of Ukraine, which he is sharing with others.

Dr. Alexander Mikaberidze, who holds the Ruth Herring Noel Endowed Chair for the Curatorship of the James Smith Nel Collection, is a professor of History at LSUS.

A military historian, Mikaberidze has published more than 20 books based on his research primarily focused on the Revolutionary and Napoleonic areas, as well as early modern Western travelers in the Middle East.

Well-versed in the struggles throughout Europe and Russia, Mikaberidze gave insight into the current crisis in Eastern Europe, from both a historical and military perspective.

Mikeberdize, who is well-versed in his insights into President Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, spoke about the strength of Ukrainians, the weakness of Russia’s army and leadership under Putin, and how it is a momentous time for all nations.

“It’s the most incredible moment, historical moments that I’ve witnessed in my life and it’s going to be a moment that will keep looking at in the years to come. It is of tremendous importance for the history of Ukraine, for the history of Russia, and more broadly we’re witnessing a transformation of international affairs. So this is an event of world importance,” Mikaberidze said.

