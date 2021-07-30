Dr. Aubrey Lurie retires after 33 years at VA

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After serving at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center for 33 years, a beloved doctor is retiring.

After more than 60 years in medical practice, Dr. Aubrey Lurie retired this week. Lurie has observed many milestones as the chief pathology and laboratory medicine at Overton Brooks, but he is most proud of the work he did to help people.

“I believe in helping people deal with illnesses and I like the VA because the patients don’t have to worry about having enough money for their treatment, and that’s my type of world, you see,” Lurie said.

Chief Medical Technologist and laboratory manager Michael Salinas says Lurie motivated him and was a “big influence on me and he gave me the chance to be the laboratory manager, he believed in me and I believed in him.”

Military members, patients, and fellow employees honored him Wednesday for his years of service, and Lurie hopes they are inspired to carry on his legacy.

“Carry on, do what they do, which is being accommodating, being dedicated, and trying very hard to do the best they can for patients,” Lurie said.

Lurie says he is looking forward to spending more time with his family now that he is retired.