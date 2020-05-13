LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor: Louisiana has met thresholds to reopen

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana will enter Phase One of the reopening process on Friday, but the question remain: Is Louisiana ready to move into the first phase of reopening? LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. G.E. Ghali thinks we are.

“I certainly think we’ve met the threshold that the White House and the CDC has outlined for moving into phase one,” Dr. Ghali said Wednesday.

Some public places, including hair and nail salons, retailers and dine-in restaurants, will be allowed to open their doors on Friday, limited to 25-percent occupancy.

“Businesses that tend to make their business, or be associated with large crowds are just going to have to be careful, and that’s why I think the limiting of 25-percent of normal occupancy in those areas are going to allow appropriate physical distancing.”

While the reopening process is set to begin Friday, staying in Phase One, or even moving onto Phase 2, is not automatic. Dr. Ghali says we will need to continue to use precaution.

“The state has met thresholds because of everything that everyone has done thus far, the hand-washing, the physical distancing, the wearing masks and things like that,” Dr. Ghali said, “but certainly by the same token, we have to be concerned if we let down our guard too much that the virus will spike again.”

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.