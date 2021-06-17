One day after reinstatement, Ghali steps down as LSUHSC Chancellor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Dr. G.E. Ghali has stepped down as Chancellor at LSU Health Shreveport just one day after being reinstated.

“Although the results of these investigations come as no surprise to me or my family, the unjustified attacks and distractions that we have had to endure for the past several months has weighed heavily upon me and my loved ones and brought several issues to light,” Dr. G.E. Ghali said in a letter to LSU Health Shreveport Thursday.

LSU President Tom Galligan shared the news with LSU community in an email Thursday afternoon.

This afternoon, Dr. Ghali has informed me that he would like to step down as chancellor and department chair, effective immediately, and return to the faculty. I would like to thank him for his service as chancellor and fully understand his desire to spend more time with his family. We have accepted Dr. Ghali’s request, and Dr. David Lewis, who has been serving as acting chancellor, will be interim chancellor while we conduct a search for the next chancellor. Finally, as I embark upon my own next chapter, I would also like to thank all of you for serving North Louisiana and the Shreveport community. I truly appreciate all that you do for students, patients, and the citizens of Louisiana. LSU President Tom Galligan

The announcement comes just one day after Dr. Ghali issued the following statement regarding his reinstatement:

I have just been informed by the LSU Health Shreveport human resources department that the outside investigation into the Title VII complaints alleging discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, has been concluded. Additionally, I have been advised that given the results of the investigation my administrative leave has ended and I have been returned to the active chancellor position without restrictions. Thank you to my family and friends for their continued faith and support during this difficult time. Dr. G.E. Ghali

Ghali was placed on administrative leave back in April after four EEOC complaints were reportedly filed against the hospital amid criticism of his handling of sexual harassment and discrimination allegations.

A former administrator allegedly spoke inappropriately to and touched 16 female medical students and that the head of admissions made female students write book reports on pornographic stories, according to The Advocate of Baton Rouge.

Both were close to Ghali and retired soon after the allegations were made, the newspaper reported.

But the complaints allege that two professors were denied promotions and a third was demoted and became the target of an official investigation because they supported the students.

Ghali, a renowned oral and maxillofacial surgeon, took over the chancellorship of LSU Health Sciences Center Shreveport in 2016. The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a two-year contract extension for him in 2019.

Meanwhile, upon learning that LSU reinstated Dr. Ghali as Chancellor Thursday, the attorney for the four LSUHSC Shreveport employees, Allison A. Jones, provided the following statement:

If it is confirmed that Dr. Ghali has been reinstated as Chancellor of LSUHSC Shreveport, then something is truly rotten in the State of Louisiana and at LSU. No investigation that was appropriately conducted could reach a conclusion that completely cleared Dr. Ghali of improper conduct. We should all demand immediate release of any investigatory report. All of my clients are brave and will not back down from any fight necessary to ensure that Dr. Ghali is no longer the Chancellor of LSUHSC Shreveport and is no longer in a position of any kind where he is allowed to continue his discriminatory and retaliatory conduct over other doctors, students, and staff. This fight will continue in the courtroom, if necessary. If LSU has reinstated Dr. Ghali as Chancellor, the Board of Supervisors should demand his resignation or immediately take personnel action that removes him. LSU has never once done the right thing in this matter. Other states, such as Oregon and Kansas, have taken more action against former LSU employees than LSU has against those who have been proven to have engaged in improper conduct. My clients continue to experience retaliation, while LSU pretends to absolve the guilty. This is unacceptable. Allison A. Jones