Drag racing returns to Gilliam, Louisiana

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former Thunder Road Raceway in Gillam will reopen with new management and a new name this Saturday.

It is now Platinum Raceway and Leon Jackson is the new owner/manager. The park is the only National Hot Rod Association sanctioned track in the area. 

Mr. Jackson is a racing enthusiast himself and wanted to give back to fellow enthusiast and provide a safe place for them to gather.

The park offers full concessions and beer garden called Sixteen Taps.

Gate admission is $20 this weekend.  If you want to race you need to purchase an additional $10 tech card.

For more information and event information you can visit Platinum Racings social media sites, just click on the link FACEBOOK , WEBSITE or call 318-469-2335.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss