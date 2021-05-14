Drag racing returns to Gilliam, Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – The former Thunder Road Raceway in Gillam will reopen with new management and a new name this Saturday.

It is now Platinum Raceway and Leon Jackson is the new owner/manager. The park is the only National Hot Rod Association sanctioned track in the area.

Mr. Jackson is a racing enthusiast himself and wanted to give back to fellow enthusiast and provide a safe place for them to gather.

The park offers full concessions and beer garden called Sixteen Taps.

Gate admission is $20 this weekend. If you want to race you need to purchase an additional $10 tech card.

For more information and event information you can visit Platinum Racings social media sites, just click on the link FACEBOOK , WEBSITE or call 318-469-2335.